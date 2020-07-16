Greentea Peng's 'Spells' Is An Attempt To Purge The Ego

Greentea Peng has shared her new single 'Spells'.

It's the soulful songwriter's birthday today - December 1st - a key point in anyone's year.

Gathering these energies, new single 'Spells' is an attempt to purge the ego and embrace self-discovery at its most honest.

Penned during sessions for her debut EP 'SENSI', the song boasts that rich fusion of R&B and left-field electronics that makes Greentea so recognisable.

She comments...

"On a lighter note, to end the year I release spells AKA beg friend. Written around SENSI times, I guess this one explores the idea of tribalism and the want / illusion or desire to please everyone, thus gain acceptance. The process of travelling through that and coming out of the other end rather comfortable in yourself."

"As someone who has struggled as a yute with wanting to ‘fit in’ this was kind of a final purge of that stage in my ego development. But also its about the idea of casting spells with negative language and behaviours we adopt and use about/ towards our peers. Words are vibrations at the end of the day and it's called S P E L L I N G for a reason."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Stefy Pocket

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.