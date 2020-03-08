Greentea Peng's 'Hu Man' Has A Bossa Nova Feel

Soulful Londoner Greentea Peng has shared new single 'Hu Man'.

The vocalist played a Clash Live show last night, and her phenomenal charm interlinked with her evident musicality to create something really special for those lucky enough to be in attendance.

New single 'Hu Man' continues her rise, and there's a slight bossa nova feel in that plucked guitar line.

It's a refreshing sound, one beamed straight from the beaches of Ipanema but filtered through a defiantly London prism.

Lyrically, Greentea Peng is exploring "oneness", with the lyricist interweaving her own experiences during a Mexican spiritual ceremony to these fraught times.

Here's her introduction.

YOU man, me man, WE MAN.

'Hu Man' is an exploration of self and our attachment to identity, especially in this modern age. Hu Man is a war cry from the battlefield of mind, calling to the divine Mother to take this ego, take this head, to remove all these words and man made constructs and take me, take us, back to centre. Back to oneness, forward to unity.

In Lak'ech Ala K'in, I am you you are me, is a Mayan saying I encountered during a Ceremony in Mexico and it's stayed with me always. I find it very fitting for the times we find ourselves in, such shifting paradigms. Hu Man is an offering of peace and healing to the collective in these intense times, and I pray it takes people inside themselves if for only just a moment.

Easy on the ear and emphatically creative, 'Hu Man' is another singular offering from Greentea Peng.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Stefy Pocket

