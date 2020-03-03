Greentea Peng's 'Ghost Town' Is A Howl Of Rage Against London's Gentrification

Greentea Peng has shared her powerful new single 'Ghost Town'.

The vocalist takes down the impact of gentrification on London, the manner in which communities are hollowed out and then scattered due to escalating rents.

Following on from her 'RISING' EP, it displays another layer to her smoky neo-soul sound, adding a political dimension to her evocative songwriting.

The single owes a debt to her experiences at dub soundsystem Iration Steppas, and it's a howl of despair against a city that is rapidly losing its sense of humanity.

She says...

"'Ghost Town' is inspired by a Dub Judah dubplate I heard at an Iration Steppas gig. Call it gentrification, call it social cleansing, either way you are making it clear that your vision for this city does not include us."

"This song is not just for London. This song is for all of us, all of our cities, all of our towns and all of us people who bring these places to life. It’s about our fundamental right to thrive in the communities we were born into and grew up in. It's about the loss of soul in these soon to be ghost towns.”

The video for 'Ghost Town' was steered by The Mill’s Melody Maker and set on The Aylesbury Estate.

Tune in now.

Catch Greentea Peng at the following shows:

March

22 Leeds Headrow House

24 Glasgow Audio

25 Manchester Soup Kitchen SOLD OUT

26 London Jazz Café SOLD OUT

28 Coventry Central Library

29 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Photo Credit: Melody Maker

