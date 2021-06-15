Greentea Peng Shares New 'SENGSATION' Short Film

Greentea Peng has shared her new 'SENGSATION' short film.
The London vocalist made a splash with her debut album 'MAN MADE', an extraordinary, multi-faceted song cycle.
Astral soul music that dips into inner emotional plateaus, with Clash opining:
"Aligning herself to one of the greats, Greentea Peng seems to implicitly suggest that such gravitas should be afforded to her own artistry – with such evident excellence as this, it’s only right that she be granted the dignity her art sorely deserves."
New short film 'SENGSATION' offers further exploration of her creative universe, a dazzling, colour-soaked film the illuminates her world.
Matching animated effects to up-close footage, the Melody Maker directed film adds further nuance to her work.
Tune in now.
'MAD MADE' is out now.
Photo Credit: Stefy Pocket
