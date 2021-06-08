Green Gardens Share Lush New Single 'I Keep Eating Myself'

Leeds group Green Gardens have shared their refreshing new single 'I Keep Eating Myself'.

The four-piece have shared the new song for Bandcamp Friday, with all proceeds going straight to their pocket.

A good time to support new music, if you ask us, especially as this new single is such a finely sculpted piece of guitar pop.

Effortlessly pretty, 'I Keep Eating Myself' has a slight darkness to it - it was seemingly prompted by a strange photograph taken during the Second World War.

Green Gardens comment...

'I Keep Eating Myself' is the second of our ‘Posterity Fable’ songs. It was inspired by a Bill Brandt photo of a man sheltering in a crypt during the blitz, he is quite sweetly asleep in a huge stone coffin. His calmness is what has resonated and stayed over the past 80 years, not his actual flesh or eyes or his bank account.

Hands aren’t just for holding, coffins aren't necessarily just for being dead inside. Life is good and don’t let the chewing overwhelm you.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://greengardensmusic.bandcamp.com/track/i-keep-eating-myself" href="https://greengardensmusic.bandcamp.com/track/i-keep-eating-myself">I Keep Eating Myself by Green Gardens</a>

- - -