Green Day Cancel Moscow Stadium Show

Green Day have cancelled an upcoming show in Moscow.

The punk band hit the road this year, with their Hella Mega Tour including some huge stadium dates across the globe.

Green Day were set to touch down on May 29th in Moscow, organising a night at the 45,000 capacity Spartak Stadium.

The group have now removed this date from their itinerary, and in a statement explaining that the country's invasion of Ukraine has led to the cancellation.

In a statement, Green Day comment:

With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium.

We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s so much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.

It's part of a wave of revulsion in music against the actions of Putin - Eurovision has banned Russia, while the rapper Oxxxymiron has pulled his tour in protest at the invasion.

- - -