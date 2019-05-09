Green Day Announce New Album 'Father Of All...'

Green Day are back.

The stadium-smashing punk outfit have just signalled their return, confirming tour dates, a new single, and a full studio album.

Their first new album since 2016's 'Revolution Radio', new record 'Father Of All...' lands on February 7th next year.

Available to pre-order now, the album is trailed by the punchy title track, which is online now.

Next summer promises to be a key event for fans, with Green Day hitting the road with Fall Out Boy and Weezer on their Hella Mega Tour.

Hitting the UK and Ireland in June 2020, tickets go on sale this week.

Check out 'Father Of All...' below.

Catch Green Day at the following shows:

June

24 Glasgow Bellahouston Park

26 London London Stadium

27 Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium

29 Dublin RDS Arena

