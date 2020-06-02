Great News Conjure Illicit Thrills With 'Greedy Little Thing'

Norway's own Great News seem adept at plucking these irresistible ear-worm melodies out of thin air.

A group whose three-part psych-pop bluster hits harder than most, they fuse bubblegum choruses with a pounding physicality.

New album - their second to date - 'Now And Them' lands on April 17th, and it distils their illicit indie potion down to a fine elixir.

Take incoming single 'Greedy Little Thing'. Refreshingly simple, completely unadorned, it's actually a rejection of our hyper-capitalist landscape and the way it interweaves in our lives.

As ever, there's a rollicking bumper of a chorus to pin your hopes on, with that caveman stomp underlining the message - truly, Great News.

Our Nordic friends comment...

"It's a song that came along very quickly, it sort of wrote it self. It's about how we consume too much, and how we measure happiness through materialism. It's just wrong."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Vivaas Kise

