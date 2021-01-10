GRAY's 'Blue In Her Bones' Is Dominated By A Peerless Vocal

English vocalist GRAY has shared his new single 'Blue In Her Bones'.

The songwriter moves forward at an incredible rate, writing, recording, and then shifting on to the next idea.

His album builds these ideas into one place, allowing GRAY to find full expression.

'Blue In Her Bones' is a real highlight, dominated by that bold vocal, reminiscent of James Blake at his most direct or Sam Smith at their most expressive.

Recorded alongside Steve Dear, it finds GRAY cutting deep inside, and allowing himself to reach pure expression.

He comments...

"'Blue In Her Bones' is the most exposed track on the album, with only my voice and a spellbinding piano performance from my mate Steve Dear, which we recorded in a weekend session a few months ago. I never intended to lead with it, but after witnessing the cutting, visceral emotional reaction it aroused in some folks, I thought it must be the right one."

"The music you feel is most likely to help someone through something will always be the right choice to push the hardest. I think everyone knows someone who this song could be written about or for. For me it was a woman very close to me. It's about remembering that depression can morph someone you love beyond recognition; but they're still the same person, worth standing by and fighting for. If you weather the changes, and show them love through it, the sadness may just lose its grip on them and the real person within will return."

Photo Credit: Alice White