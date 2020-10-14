Grandbrothers Disrupt Their Techniques On New Album 'All The Unknown'

Grandbrothers will release new album 'All The Unknown' on January 15th.

The duo have created two enriching albums thus far, matching prepared piano against immersive electronics.

Deciding to disrupt their techniques, the pair's third album takes the project in a different direction.

Out on January 15th, 'All The Unknown' emerged from Grandbrothers setting "ourselves a rule that everything needed to be created on the instrument in that moment," explains Lukas Vogel.

Erol Sarp summarises: "Previously, it has always just been me sitting at the piano playing, but now we have three or four piano parts together, which I wouldn’t be able to play at once as it’s too many notes; it just wouldn’t be possible as I only have ten fingers. This new method has opened up worlds and given so many more opportunities to write music."

The album's title track is online now, and it's an intriguing, immersive piece replete with evocative seams of minimalism.

Tune in now.

