Grandaddy's 'AM 180' Gets The PUP Treatment

Canadian group PUP have shared a cover of Grandaddy's 'AM 180'.

The band are using lockdown wisely, crafting a new issue of their PUPTHEZINE publication .

In true punk spirit its a DIY fanzine, and the new issue features cut-out PUP figurines, a postcard, each band members’ resume, guitar tabs for 'Anaphylaxis,' a pedal board breakdown, alongside a ska-punk flexi-disc.

Alongside this, PUP have shared a cover of Grandaddy's immortal indie rock classic 'AM 180'.

It's a gnarly work out, with PUP really going to town on the central riff, while remaining respectful to the plangent verse.

“Grandaddy are one of the unsung hero bands of indie rock,” says PUP’s drummer Zack Mykula. “A best kept secret. I mean, forgive me for going ham, but this song is like a lily in an otherwise barren valley. An outstanding piece of songwriting, doing more with less than most any other song of the same caliber. So, that's why we decided to cover it.”

Tune in now.

