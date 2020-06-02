Grandaddy Share Re-Worked Version Of 'The Crystal Lake'

In anticipation for the 20th anniversary reissue of their underground classic ‘The Sophtware Slump’, indie pop veterans Grandaddy have released the second song from the album’s upcoming acoustic bonus disc.

The band first announced reissues of ‘The Sophtware Slump’ would include newly recorded piano versions of each track last month when they unveiled their stripped down rendition of 'Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground)'.

Now fan favourite 'The Crystal Lake' is the latest cut from the record to undergo this transformation, swapping the original’s glittering synth arpeggios and driving rhythm section for sombre piano chords and intimate vocals.

Discussing how the idea for the alternate versions came to be, guitarist Jim Fairchild said he encouraged frontman Jason Lytle to make the new recordings as a way to encapsulate “the totality of that original vision”.

“With the scope of what Grandaddy has done and what Jason has done in his career,” says Fairchild in a press release, “I thought there was room to pay greater attention to my favorite view of him, which is as a songwriter.”

Tune in now.

'The Sophtware Slump' will be re-issued on November 20th.

Words: Sidney Franklyn

