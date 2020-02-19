Grandaddy Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of 'The Sophtware Slump'

Grandaddy have announced plans for a 20th anniversary edition of 'The Sophtware Slump'.

Due out on November 20th, the 20th anniversary collection will feature a spruced up version of this marvellous record, perhaps the band's finest to date.

Alongside this, Jason Lytle has re-recorded the songs on 'The Sophtware Slump' on piano, offering a startling, distinctive take on the project.

Set to be released as part of the 4LP boxed set, the piano version will also gain a standalone release in 2021.

The piano project was kicked off in 2020, and it's solo nature came to be a neat encapsulation of Jason Lytle's lockdown experience.

He says: “Because of the pandemic, all of the sudden, I was looking at a real deadline to make the damn thing. Here we go, just like the old days.”

A version of 'Jed's Other Poem (Beautiful Ground)' has emerged online, and - somewhat typically - it's beautiful.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Aaron Farley

