Grand Pax Shares Gentle New Song 'Trip'

North London vocalist Grand Pax returns with new song 'Trip'.

Aligned to cult tastemaker imprint Blue Flowers, the songwriter's 'PWR' EP was a fine introduction.

Follow up 'Wavey' is out now, and it's accompanied by murky, nocturnal salute 'Trip'.

Constructed alongside Gotts Street Park’s Josh Crocker, its somnambulist narrative has a kind of twilight melancholy running through it.

“I imagined moving in a kind of slow motion, sitting back in a space,” Pax says. “Feeling everything in a way that was being narrated.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.