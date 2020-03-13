Grand Pax Shares Dazzling 'Wavey' Video

Grand Pax has shared her dazzling new 'Wavey' video.

The charming song is out now, and it's the title track of her incoming EP.

Out on November 20th via tastemaker imprint Blue Flowers, 'Wavey' is led by this intriguing piece of melody from the Kentish Town riser.

Evocative alt-pop that exists on its own terms, 'Wavey' is "kind of me telling a tale through the depiction of images that are consistently moving, or altering," she says.

"Imagine following a shadow through a crowded space, loud music and lights marring your vision. It’s kind of a play on the idea of being in a space or with somebody that only exists for a short time."

A full video is online now, directed by Silence Aitken-Till. Grand Pax comments:

"The track refers to movement, and that was something that I thought would be good to focus on. We explored the idea of a narrative but decided to do a purely performance based video, and play with formations of colour and the use of lasers which created all the atmosphere we needed to conjure up a vibe for the track."

Tune in now.

