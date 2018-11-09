Graham Van Pelt Shares New Cut 'Vanishing Point'

Graham Van Pelt is going through some changes.

Oh, it's nothing too dramatic, of course - he's moved from Montreal to Toronto, and he's not recording as Miracle Fortress, or Inside Touch, or any other alias.

Right now he's just plain ol' Graham Van Pelt, and - so far as we can tell - he's pretty happy with that situation.

New album 'Time Travel' arrives on October 19th, handled by the team as super independent imprint Arbutus Records.

We're able to share new song 'Vanishing Point' and it's a wonderful, undulating piece of opaque electronics, with a neat vein of pop threaded through.

Fractal melodies intertwined with neat production ideas, it billows out beyond the barriers of a pop song, digital effervescence spilling out over the sides.

Check out 'Vanishing Point' below.

Catch Graham Van Pelt at the following shows:

October

3 London Birthdays w/ Kllo

4 London Arch Space w/ Kllo

