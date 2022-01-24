Graham Nash Hits Out After Anti-Vaxxers Use His Music

Graham Nash has lashed out after anti-vaxxers used his song 'Chicago'.

The English born songwriter is refusing to drift into conspiracy-led paranoia, unlike many of his peers.

Politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. used his song 'Chicago' in an ad promoting a rally, one which espoused anti-vaccination views.

The chorus of the 1971 song - also known as 'We Can Change The World' - can be heard in Kennedy's song 'Heart Of Freedom', which credits Kennedy as the lyricist.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. then used the song to promote a rally in Washington DC, decrying "government mandates".

Here's the Graham Nash version.

Taking umbrage with this, Graham Nash's team confirmed to Rolling Stone that a cease and desist letter is on the way.

Issuing a statement on Instagram, Graham Nash wrote that he rejects anti-vaxx views. “The use of my song ‘Chicago’ by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense movement in a video to promote his organisation’s rally in Washington, D.C. tomorrow is not authorised and I am taking steps to cause the cessation of its use”.

“I do not support his anti-vaccination position as the history of the efficacy of the Covid19 vaccines is well documented.”

The songwriter explained: “When I wrote ‘We Can Change the World’ I did not expect that an institution such as this one that claims that it fights for individuals’ freedoms would so readily and recklessly infringe upon and, by its association with its cause, mischaracterise the intellectual property rights of a songwriter for its own purposes. I believe in science and facts, and do not support such blatant disregard for either, nor for my rights as a musician.”

