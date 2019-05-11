Graham Coxon Returns To Score 'End Of The F*cking World'

Graham Coxon has scored the second season of 'End Of The F*cking World'.

The Blur guitarist worked on the soundtrack for the first season of the drama series, adapted from the graphic novel of the same name.

Originally broadcast on Channel 4, it then hit Netflix and gained a cult audience across the world.

The second season launches this week on Channel 4, hitting Netflix globally this evening (November 5th).

Graham Coxon scores the series, with the soundtrack set to be available digitally and on 2LP vinyl.

The first excerpt is called 'She Knows' and you can find it below.

Tracklisting:

Down To The Sea

Dining Room

Stand-Off

Madder Than Me

Mash Potato

A Better Beginning

Bonjour, Monsieur

Bonnie The Kid

Hat

Beautiful

Bad

I’ll Race You Home

Layby

Eyes

This Time Tomorrow

She Knows

Something Sweet

Wedding March

Fly Away

Threw It Away

Why Are You Crying?

Meaner Than The Sea

Vale

