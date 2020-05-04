Gracie Abrams Achieves Rare Intimacy With 'i miss you, i'm sorry'

Rising vocalist Gracie Abrams has shared her new single 'i miss you, i'm sorry'.

The rising Los Angeles songwriter opens up as never before on the track, a nuanced, tender depiction of heartbreak.

Constructed alongside Blake Slatkin and Sarah Aarons, it's a mature return, with its textural balance shot through with real purpose.

Leaving little in the way of a barrier between her emotions and the performance, 'i miss you, i'm sorry' strikes deeper than most.

A layered piece of songwriting, the single comes with a softly shot video set in Gracie Abrams' bedroom.

Watch it below.

