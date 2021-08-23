GRACEY Picks Apart A Break Up On 'What A Waste'

BRIT nominated alt-pop voice GRACEY returns with new single 'What A Waste'.

The potent lyricist has been through some changes in the past few months, and she uses her music to chart this evolution.

Incoming EP 'Fragile' deals with a break up, with GRACEY allowing her feelings to become publicly exposed.

She says: "This EP is a collection of songs I’ve written during the first (and most fragile) stage of my recent break up. With some of my rawest thoughts and feelings, it quite literally feels like a four song diary entry at this point. I can’t lie, putting my emotions out in the world like this does make me nervous, but I know that when you’re scared to put something out it’s good, as it means it’s come from a real place that people will connect with. And when everything boils down, that’s really what it is about for me."

"I find there’s a lot of pressure to be ‘happier’ post break up, almost as a way of proving to yourself that you’re better without them, so I wanted to play on the idea in the EP through the upbeat, synth-led productions, which juxtaposes the sad, heartbreak lyrics, with artists like Robyn being a huge influence. One of the main things I’ve realised through writing this EP is that to be vulnerable is to be fucking brave. It means finally allowing yourself to feel and heal properly. To be fragile is to be strong. I’m really proud of this work, and I’m excited for this next step of my journey."

New song 'What A Waste' is online now - produced by J Moon and Siba, it starts her story, and leans into the moment the relationship ended, and the feelings she experienced in the immediate aftermath.

She comments: “I wrote ‘What A Waste’ in the first raw moments of a recent break-up, when all I felt was the initial loss. Everyone goes through that gut punch of disappointment and frustration at the beginning, when you’re looking back at the time, love and energy you put into something that no longer exists and you feel like you wasted your time. Luckily it’s just a moment that passes and there’s lots to look forward to on the other side, but those initial emotions are still valid. Hopefully this will help others going through something similar.”

GRACEY will release her 'Fragile' EP on October 15th.

