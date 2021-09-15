Grace Petrie's 'The Last Man On Earth' Is A Joy

Grace Petrie is doing things her own way.

The Leicester polymath is devoutly independent, building her fanbase through natural talent and the non-stop hustle that comes with touring.

2018's 'Queer As Folk' introduces her stalwart voice, and when a chance to tour Australia fell through due to the pandemic she was granted time and space to craft a follow up.

New album 'Connectivity' is out on October 4th, and we're able to share her rootin' tootin' new video.

'The Last Man On Earth' is a key moment on the album, with Grace describing it as "a country inspired bop that we couldn’t stop singing during the recording sessions..."

A queer country fable, Grace Petrie adds: "It's about the age-old experience of being a butch lesbian in a slightly confusing friendship with a straight woman where you both know the lines are a bit blurred but ultimately it will never come to anything. It seemed like country was the best medium for that message, sort of a slightly satirical take on the classic 'sad country music' cliche."

The video subverts this even further, a gleeful display of country imagery that finds Grace frolicking in a stetson.

A gleeful county romp, she says: "This video was the most fun I have ever had in a cowboy hat! We asked for people to come and be in a barn dance video and the folks who came really didn’t disappoint with their line dancing energy! Every time I watch it I can’t help smiling."

Tune in now.

