Grace Ives Moves Forward With 'Angel Of Business'

Brooklyn talent Grace Ives has shared her new single 'Angel Of Business'.

New album 'Janky Star' is out on June 10th, and it follows her 2019 full length '2nd'.

'Angel Of Business' sketches out her return, with the buzzing synths underpinning her alt-pop template.

A song about finding the space to move forwards, 'Angel Of Business' is a kinetic slice of songwriting that pours out of her heart.

“I wrote this while going through a rough time at the start of my career (not so long ago),” she says. “Uncomfortable meetings, overdrafted account, and sleazy suits. This is my message to myself to have a little faith in the future.”

Tune in now.

- - -