Grace Ives Moves Forward With 'Angel Of Business'

Tune in now...
Robin Murray
News
18 · 05 · 2022

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 18 · 05 · 2022
0

Brooklyn talent Grace Ives has shared her new single 'Angel Of Business'.

New album 'Janky Star' is out on June 10th, and it follows her 2019 full length '2nd'.

'Angel Of Business' sketches out her return, with the buzzing synths underpinning her alt-pop template.

A song about finding the space to move forwards, 'Angel Of Business' is a kinetic slice of songwriting that pours out of her heart.

“I wrote this while going through a rough time at the start of my career (not so long ago),” she says. “Uncomfortable meetings, overdrafted account, and sleazy suits. This is my message to myself to have a little faith in the future.”

Tune in now.

- - -

Grace Ives
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next