Grace Cummings Shares Brooding 'Storm Queen'

Grace Cummings has shared her magnificent new single 'Storm Queen'.

The Melbourne songwriter exudes drama and poise on the new track, which features on the album of the same name.

Seemingly one of the last songs taken into the studio, it's a dark-edged journey into the soul that puts Clash in mind of Nadine Shah's work.

Powerful and literate, 'Storm Queen' seems to manifest shards of lightning from its arrangement, equipped with baritone saxophone and streams of piano.

An exultent performance, Grace Cummings says...

“This song was the last one I wrote for the album, very quickly before recording. The song is also my favourite track on the whole album. Harry Cooper on the baritone and Cahill Kelly on the piano helped me make the song I had in my head come to life. They trusted my gut, even when things were sounding a bit freaky and it was unclear if my vision for the song would come together. I wanted this track to be fucking raw, and ugly, and full of gunfire, and dirt, and ruin. And it turned out even bigger than I’d imagined.”

Tune in now.

Grace Cummings will release new album 'Storm Queen' on January 14th.

Photo Credit: Ian Laidlaw

