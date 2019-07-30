Grace Carter To Play Intimate Show For Nando’s Yard

Grace Carter has opened 2019 with a storm of activity.

Claiming her slot on the all-important BBC Sound 2019 poll, she’s been tipped to smash her way to the top by virtually everyone who has come across her.

An effortlessly soulful Londoner, early cuts such as ‘Heal Me’ and ‘Why Her Not Me’ outlined a rare talent, one whose technical dexterity was matched to an immaculate emotional touch.

Playing some huge shows across the year, Grace Carter returns to East London on August 1st for a very special show at Nando’s Yard. Tickets are available here and ticket price includes a Nando's meal and drink.

The project finds Nando’s take control of The Yard in Shoreditch for three weeks of events, with the pop-up set to host Jaykae, afrobeats star Kojo Funds, acclaimed DJ duo Bossy LDN, and more.

Grace Carter hits Nando’s Yard on August 1st, with support coming from acclaimed newcomer JGrrey and the hotly tipped Lava La Rue, while the visual art element is set to be curated by Misha Meghna.

If you are an upcoming producer or bedroom DJ then you can join workshops with industry mentors at The Yard including sessions with the mighty SG Lewis, Reprezent, BOSSY LDN and more!

Alternatively you can just drop in with your USB stick in hand to jump on the decks, in one of the the free-for-all always on spaces.

Tickets are due to be released this week so keep your eye’s peeled on their website: nandos.co.uk/nandosyard.

Spaces are like gold dust but Clash has two pairs of tickets to give away for you and a friend to attend. To stand a chance of winning, simply tell us your favourite Grace Carter song. Winners will be selected at random.

Address:

The Yard,

89 &1/2 Worship Street,

London, EC2A 2BF0

- - -