Grace Carter Shares 'Heal Me', New UK Dates

Soulful Brighton riser Grace Carter has shared epic new single 'Heal Me' - tune in now.

The explosive new talent smashed her way into the BBC's Sound Of 2019 poll, and it set to hit the road in March for a full nationwide tour.

Opening in Manchester on March 24th, she zooms around the UK, before finishing in Brighton on March 29th.

Ambitious new single 'Heal Me' is online now, a soulful return that is slick in its execution but emotional in its balladry.

Highly personal, it's reminiscent of the way Rag N Bone Man is able to transform raw materials into something magical.

Tune in now.

Catch Grace Carter at the following shows:

March

24 Manchester Gorilla

25 Glasgow The Blue Arrow

27 Birmingham O2 Institute 3

28 London Electric Brixton

29 Brighton The Concorde

