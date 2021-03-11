Grace Carter Returns With The Exquisite 'Dark Matter'

Grace Carter makes her majestic return with new single 'Dark Matter'.

The songwriter's startling 2018 debut EP 'Why Her Not Me' made serious waves, clocking up 300 million streams and rave reviews.

Returning to view, Grace Carter's new single 'Dark Matter' raises the bar once more, locating new impetus in her soulful creativity.

Lyrically, it's a tongue in cheek farewell to a one-sided relationship, a situation that could never offer her fulfilment.

'Dark Matter' is about putting yourself first, with Grace commenting:

"'Dark Matter' is a song I wrote at a time where I was beginning to let go of a lifetime of seeking approval from someone who was never gonna give it to me. It’s kind of sarcastic but also me thanking this person for being so shit that it made me so much better and with time, realise I was so much more without them..."

