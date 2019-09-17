Gotts Street Park Exude Soul On 'Favourite Kind Of Girl'

Gotts Street Park have shared their superb new single 'Favourite Kind Of Girl'.

The Leeds collective have worked with some huge names, recently linking with BRIT Award winner Celeste, for example.

The group's own material is the truest, purest distillation of their slo-mo soul aesthetic, however, one that works in a deeply individual lane.

New single 'Favourite Kind Of Girl' is a case in point. The laid-back beat recalls Khruangbin, while the crisp production has a neatly organic feel.

There's a subtle Stax Records bounce to the beat, while Flikka's breathless vocal has a real emotional quality to it.

Tune in now.

