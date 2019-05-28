Gothenburg Alt-Pop Artist Sarah Klang Announces UK Mini Tour

Sarah Klang is doing Americana, Scandi-style.

The Gothenburg alt-pop artist and self-described “saddest girl in Sweden” has a knack for unpicking the human condition, exposing it for all to see through her powerfully soulful vocals and air of vulnerability.

Her spin on folk-tinged country is coloured by a childhood spent moving around Sweden with her parents, from the north with its reindeer to the southern archipelago, surrounded by cool, dark water.

Now you’ll be able to see Sarah in action, as she’s announced a UK mini tour this April, taking in London, Manchester and Leeds.

Gig-goers can expect to hear the album follow-up to her chart-topping, Swedish Grammy winning debut ‘Love In The Milky Way’, ‘Creamy Blue’ - a no-holds-barred ode to 21st century relationships, widescreen heartbreak pop delivered with Scandi charm self-deprecation.

The record skirts a very fine line between the deadly serious and the self-satirising – Sarah doesn’t pull any punches with herself.

The songs on the project are a result of a frustrating time, working as a waitress in her father’s bar. Putting her love of classic ballads to good use she started creating her own sound that intertwines ‘60s-’70s pop, Americana and country to hypnotic effect.

Catch her on the road this spring at the dates below. Tickets available here .

April

8 - London - Bush Hall

20 - Manchester - The Deaf Institute

21 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds

