Gorillaz To Team Up with slowthai And Slaves

Gorillaz are seemingly set to release a collaboration with slowthai and Slaves.

The multi-media pop project ended 2019 in style, sharing an acclaimed behind the scenes documentary.

Now 2020 is set to bring fresh material, with news leaking of an all-star collaboration.

Details of the release were seemingly accidentally uploaded to the BBC website early, with the new single set to be Annie Mac's Hottest Record In The World on Thursday (January 30th).

It matches Gorillaz against Mercury nominated rapper slowthai and punk duo Slaves, potentially a pretty damn fine team up.

Let's wait and see!

Advance notice! @gorillaz team up with @slowthai and @Slaves for their brand new track - and it'll be @AnnieMac's Hottest Record on Thursday!



Listen to @bbcr1 from 7pm. pic.twitter.com/HT5bi4KXw0 — Gorillaz fans follow us to win... (@TheVersion) January 24, 2020

