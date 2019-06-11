Gorillaz Tease Robert Smith Collaboration

Gorillaz have started to tease a fresh collaboration with The Cure's Robert Smith.

The multimedia pop collective embarked on their Song Machine project 12 months ago, an experiment in shaking up their creative processes.

Collaboration is embedded in the project, with everyone from Schoolboy Q to Peter Hook taking part to date.

The next instalment features something pretty damn special indeed - a spot from The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

The goth icon sings on the new Song Machine, which is set to drop shortly.

Here's the teaser.

