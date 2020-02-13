Gorillaz Team With Octavian On New Single 'Friday 13th'

Gorillaz have shared their new Octavian collaboration 'Friday 13th'.

The multimedia pop collective are continuing their Song Machine project, a series of one off single releases with guest collaborators.

London rapper Octavian joins forces with Gorillaz on the latest venture, with 'Friday 13th' out now.

A hypnotic return, the self-filmed video flips lockdown conventions on their, with Russel Hobbs commenting:

"Every day starts in the dark, and ends in the dark, but in the middle there is light..."

Watch it now.

