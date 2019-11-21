Gorillaz Share Robert Smith Collaboration 'Strange Timez'

Gorillaz have shared their new Robert Smith collaboration 'Strange Timez'.

The single is part of the group's ongoing Song Machine project, launched at the beginning of the year.

A series of one off single drops, Song Machine hit album form on October 23rd, with a full 17 track collection.

'Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez' will be available digitally, and on vinyl, cassette, and standard CD formats, alongside a Deluxe and Super Deluxe box set.

Alongside this, Gorillaz are working on a full almanac, as well as the SONG MACHINE LIVE streaming endeavour, which takes place on December 12th and 13th.

For now, though, fans can bask in 'Strange Timez', with The Cure's Robert Smith adding his stately vocal to their multi-media pop.

Tune in now.

