Gorillaz Seem To Be Teasing A Tame Impala Collaboration

Gorillaz seem to be teasing a new Tame Impala collaboration.

The multi-media collective recently launched the Song Machine, a fresh project aimed at deconstructing the release cycle.

Inaugurated with a track that pushed Gorillaz against slowthai and Slaves, the group promised more material soon.

Could a Tame Impala partnership also be on the cards? Noodle has teased the following image on her Instagram:

So, could it happen? Time will tell.

