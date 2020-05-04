Gorillaz Drop New Single 'Aries' (With Georgia And Peter Hook)

Gorillaz have dropped new single 'Aries'.

The multimedia pop collective embarked on their Song Machine project earlier this year, an attempt to free up their methods of creativity.

Releases ft. slowthai and Slaves, and then Fatoumata Diawara followed, with a third instalment now online.

'Aries' - released during Aries season, funnily enough - is augmented by the wonderful Georgia, and former New Order bass player Peter Hook.

Gorillaz guitarist Noodle says: “Highly impatient and competitive, many Aries have the fighting spirit of your mythological ruler.”

Tune in now.

