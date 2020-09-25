Gorillaz Confirm Song Machine Concert Stream Details

Gorillaz have shared full details of their Song Machine concert stream plans.

The multi-media collective launched Song Machine about 12 months ago, a means of disrupting the creative cycle by breaking down releases.

The emphasis has been on collaboration, with guests ranging from Peter Hook to slowthai and Denzel Curry.

The cartoon group will bring Song Machine to the live in December, confirming plans for a very special concert stream joined by a host of their collaborators.

It comes as Gorillaz unleash a new full length project, with the 'Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez' album landing on October 23rd.

A compilation featuring unheard material, the album is augmented by the first ever 210 page Almanac, the first ever annual from Gorillaz!

Looking ahead, the concert stream takes place on December 12th and 13th, split into three different time zones.

Follow Song Machine on YouTube to catch Machine Bitez - bite sized conversations between cartoon band members and collaborators, as overheard in Kong Studios.

- - -

Secure Your Tickets:

UK & EU Tickets & Stream Information

Asia, Australia & New Zealand Tickets & Stream Information

North America, South America Tickets & Stream Information

- - - .

Gorllaz Song Machine LIVENowStream Information:

Saturday 12th December

Asia, Australia & New Zealand: 20:00 JST

North & South America 16:00 PST

Sunday 13th December

UK, Europe & Africa 19:00 BST

- - -

- - -

