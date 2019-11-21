Gorillaz Confirm New Book Length Almanac

Gorillaz has laid out plans for a new book-length almanac.

The tome will run to more than 120 pages, and builds on the British festive tradition of the comic annual.

Constructed with Z2 Comics, the new almanac will feature new artwork, lengthy comic book strips, puzzles, games, and a slew of guest appearances.

“Every fan of comics and animation has dreamed of seeing the Gorillaz make their comic book debut, with the Z2 team chief among them”, says Z2 publisher Josh Frankel.

“The artwork, the music and the mythos all add up to what is destined to be one of our most buzzed about releases in history, and when fans see just what we have planned, I know everyone will agree it was well worth the wait.”

It caps something of a creative purple patch from Gorillaz, who are releasing a slew of material under their Song Machine endeavour.

Out in October, you can order the Gorillaz Almanac HERE.

