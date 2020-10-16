Gorillaz Are Taking Song Machine To Apple Music 1

Gorillaz are taking control of Apple Music 1 for a four part Song Machine Radio season.

The multimedia pop collective release new album 'Song Machine: Season One' on October 23rd, an all-star collection of single releases.

Guests range from slowthai to Elton John, with the album containing a few unreleased surprises.

A full book-sized almanac is also due, with Gorillaz now confirming a four part radio series.

Song Machine Radio hits Apple Music 1 tomorrow night (October 19th) at 10pm, and builds into a full series.

2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel hold down the series, with the announce stating:

2D, @MurdocGorillaz, Noodle and Russel will each host their very own 1-hour show on @AppleMusic starting Monday 19th October



Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez album, which lands later this month.

