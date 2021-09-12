Gorillaz Announce New Art Book

Gorillaz are set to be reinterpreted by some of the world's top visual artists for a new book.

The first ever Gorillaz Art Book lands in Spring 2022, chaired by Jamie Hewlett and boasting a plethora of top visual artists.

Case bound at 12.6 x 9.2 inches and set across 288 pages of luxury art paper, names confirmed for the project include (deep breath!) Ruff Mercy, Kim Jung Gi, Robert Smith, Kerbscrawler Ghost, Robert Valley, Craig McCracken, Tim McCourt, Max Taylor and many more.

In all, 40 contributing artists will form the Gorillaz Art Book, with Jamie Hewlett commenting: “Gorillaz have always collaborated with music but this is the first time we’ve done an art collaboration. I’ve really enjoyed working with so many of my favourite artists and the result is this amazing book.”

It's not the first physical book Gorillaz have been involved in - 2020 finished with the Gorillaz Almanac, in amongst their Song Machine releases.

