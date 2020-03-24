Gordi Shares New Single 'Volcanic'

Australian songwriter Gordi has shared new song 'Volcanic'.

New album 'Our Two Skins' is incoming on Jagjaguwar, with its release being pushed back to June 26th due to coronavirus.

New single 'Volcanic' is a sign of what's to come, with Gordi found seated at the piano in Berlin’s Michelberger Hotel.

Drafting the music during her PEOPLE Festival indebted stint in the German capital, the lyrics took a little longer to get into place.

Extremely frank and ultimately cathartic, 'Volcanic' is about anxiety and what can come afterwards.

She comments:

“It speaks to a rush of anxiety - about why, about what is real and what is not, about the drama of it, about the vortex of it. When it surges you can feel paralysed and out of control at the same time - ‘shut down’ and ‘manic.’ Its self-destructive nature can be so crippling."

“I wanted the song to feel like a wave of anxiety. The tempo never changes but the piano solo starts at half-time and rushes until it is double the speed, though the beat never changes. And then suddenly; it’s over."

Tune in now.

