Goose Island Host The Hazy Sessions This Weekend

13 · 08 · 2021

Goose Island will host The Hazy Sessions at London's Westfield White City this weekend.

The event is to launch the brand's new beer - Today's Haze - and will feature tropical beats and pints, all poured from a VW camper.

Taking place on Saturday (August 14th), it's a link up between Goose Island and All Star Lanes, with the fun taking place on Westfield Sq between 12pm - 9pm.

Justin Rushmore will supply the beat, while event-goers can enter a special draw for a night at a box at the O2.

The Hazy Sessions follows the brand's lengthy history of coming music and beer in the past - just think of the Hop Party, or those excellent shows at the Shoreditch brew pub.

The Great British Summer may be unpredictable, but Goose Island remains a stalwart source of fizzy vibes.

