Goose Island Host The Hazy Sessions This Weekend

Goose Island will host The Hazy Sessions at London's Westfield White City this weekend.

The event is to launch the brand's new beer - Today's Haze - and will feature tropical beats and pints, all poured from a VW camper.

Taking place on Saturday (August 14th), it's a link up between Goose Island and All Star Lanes, with the fun taking place on Westfield Sq between 12pm - 9pm.

Justin Rushmore will supply the beat, while event-goers can enter a special draw for a night at a box at the O2.

The Hazy Sessions follows the brand's lengthy history of coming music and beer in the past - just think of the Hop Party, or those excellent shows at the Shoreditch brew pub.

The Great British Summer may be unpredictable, but Goose Island remains a stalwart source of fizzy vibes.

On Saturday 14th August, we’re bringing you the ultimate Hazy Sessions with @gooseislanduk at @westfieldlondon!



Enjoy bottomless brunch & tropical beats on our Hop Terrace with a live DJ or grab an entry ticket for £5pp which includes a pint of Today’s … https://t.co/Zp6M2i5aCb pic.twitter.com/A1V7bAgnzw — AllStarLanes (@allstarlanes) August 5, 2021

