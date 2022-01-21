GOOSE Aim For Electro Potency With 'Endless'

Belgian project GOOSE have always sought to blend club tropes with excellent songwriting.

A series of fantastic albums have won acclaim across Europe and beyond, with GOOSE able to balance underground awareness with a willingness to communicate.

New album 'Endless' is something of a reset; largely crafted at their own Safari Studios, linking with producer Victor le Masne saw them decamp to Motorbass Studios in Paris.

Out on March 11th, 'Endless' is a crisp, potent, punchy return, one that explores fresh ideas in a way that is both dynamic and immediately familiar.

The title track is the perfect fusion of their home/away approach, fusing the deft four-piece chemistry that drives GOOSE with a broader sense of club culture.

Reaching back to 90s electro pop and aspects of French touch, 'Endless' is a surging piece of digital force.

Lead singer Mickael Karkousse explains...

"Although we ended up at the legendary Motorbass studios in Paris, we did create the DNA of the record in our very own Safari Studios. Being in the comfort of our homestudio it allowed us to experiment and look fort that ‘sparkle’ that made the four of us really excited. ‘Endless' was that sparkle: it has guitars, synths, pumping drums and a dreamy vocal hook for the chorus. It has a lot of power and melody at the same time, it all fell into place for all what was about to follow."

The video utilises archive footage, providing intimate insight into the story of GOOSE so far.

Check out 'Endless' below.

GOOSE will release new album 'Endless' on March 11th.

Photo Credit: Charlie De Keersmaecker