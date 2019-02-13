Goodnight Louisa Finds Beauty In Melancholy With 'Someone So Sublime'

Edinburgh's own Goodnight Louisa has shared her new single 'Someone So Sublime'.

The stark songwriter is able to move through melancholy to locate beauty, with her pearled digital pop aligned itself with her innermost feelings.

Fresh from a spell in the Westfjords of Iceland, the rising artist returned to her Scottish base rejuvenated.

Working in the studio alongside Kristofer Harris, Goodnight Louisa set about constructing her potent new single.

'Someone So Sublime' is a graceful return with a blunt edge, with the lyric taking on an almost confrontational tone.

She states: “The song started as a metaphor of being punched in the face in slow motion. The journey the fist takes, striking the nose and then all the blood running out signifying the idea of spitefully shoved out of love.”

Tune in now.

