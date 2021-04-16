Good Lord, The Slam Tent Is Back!

FLY and Slam Events will combine to bring back the Slam Tent this summer.

Essentially a dance arena for T In The Park, the Slam Tent grew to become a festival within a festival, germinating a following of its own.

An arena thick with sweat and debauchery, it ran for 20 successive summers following its 1997 inception.

Slam, Stuart McMillan and Orde Meikle, will join forces with Edinburgh Edinburgh promoters FLY to build a three-day festival, with 5000 fans on site each day.

A bold move, for sure, while the line up is set to be curated exclusively from Scottish talent.

Stuart McMillan and Orde Meikle comment: "Scotlandâ€™s clubbers are desperate to reunite and will finally come together again to celebrate freedom, unity & togetherness. It is that same feeling that existed in the early days of rave. Weâ€™re bringing it back. This will be very special!"

Full details on line up and location will be revealed shortly.

Tickets go on-sale from next Thursday (April 29th) via www.theslamtent.com

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â