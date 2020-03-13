Good Lord, Joy O Just Dropped 'GR Etiquette'

Joy O has shared the original 2009 mix of his track 'GR Etiquette'.

The producer opened a Bandcamp account last year, before bringing the bulk of his catalogue to streaming services.

Returning to Bandcamp on the day the services waives its fees, Joy O has shared a long-cherished fan favourite.

A key part of his club mixes for a long time, 'GR Etiquette' was never officially released, giving it a slightly mythical status.

Well, it's out now. Shared on BandCamp with all monies going to Southwark food bank, the soulful roller has rarely sounded so sweet.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://tossportal.bandcamp.com/track/gr-etiquette-09-mix" href="http://tossportal.bandcamp.com/track/gr-etiquette-09-mix">GR Etiquette (&#39;09 mix) by TOSS PORTAL</a>

