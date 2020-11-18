Golden Alphabet's 'The Way I Was Born' Is An Insight Into The Band

Brooklyn group Golden Alphabet have shared their new single 'The Way I Was Born' in full.

The band's multi-faceted approach to music makes room for individual voices, while bringing these together as an immaculate whole.

New album 'Removable Baby Jesus' - out on December 4th - is a superb example of this, combining unique currents of creativity in a refreshing way.

Out now, the band's single 'The Way I Was Born' is driven by the experiences of Tommy Cormier, and the conflicts between his strictly religious upbringing and his own life choices.

The video was shot in Connecticut, and it's a warm, enriching, Autumnal affair, with the Super 8mm footage showing the interplay between the band members.

Directed by John Sears, it's a gentle ode to companionship and creativity - much needed during these times.

Tune in now.

