Golda's 'Dear Los Angeles' Faces Down The City Of Angels

Golda was always an outsider, always on the fringes.

Growing up with Ukrainian parents who didn't speak English in the house, she spent her youth in Chicago and San Diego.

Always moving, always shifting between locations, she wrote her first song as her teens dawned, and used music as a vehicle for expression ever since.

"I started taking songwriting more seriously in college when I began recording an EP after a school trip to India," she reflected recently.

On her return from travelling, she wound her way to Los Angeles, and the music industry that resides there.

Golda continues: "When I was 22, I worked as an assistant for a music manager who sort of 'discovered' me as a songwriter and started developing me, leading me to get really involved in the L.A. pop-writing scene. I turned my attention to my own artist project after really missing writing songs that felt like me, like golda."

New song 'Dear Los Angeles' is a gorgeous piece of music, little more than brushed guitar strokes and that endlessly imposing vocal.

Reminiscent at times of Jessica Pratt or at others of Joan Baez, there are elements, too, of the Slavic traditions that ornate her family heritage.

She sings: "Dear Los Angeles, you're breaking me down...I wish I knew how to get myself out of here."

Facing down the City of Angels, 'Dear Los Angeles' delicately balances the push and pull of a divided metropolis.

Tune in now.

