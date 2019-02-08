Gold Panda Shares Hilary Woods-Sampling 'Transactional Relationship'

Gold Panda has shared his beautiful new track 'Transactional Relationship' - tune in now.

The producer last released a full length album in 2016, but that certainly isn't to suggest that he's been shying away in the background.

Real name Derwin Schlecker, he's worked with Simian Mobile Disco's Jas Shaw on the two-piece Selling project, as well as releasing a hip-hop and house leaning record under the name DJ Jenifa.

New song 'Transactional Relationship' is very much Gold Panda in tone, however, from the skittering electronics through to the Japanese leaning melodic stabs.

Utilising a sample of Hilary Woods' track 'Sever', it's a beautiful, beatific return to Gold Panda duties from the producer.

He explains:

“I made the track at home. I had a track nearly done and I’d bought the Hilary Woods LP after seeing her support Low at the Barbican and decided to give it a play during a tea break.”

“There were bits that went really well with what I’d made so I decided to chop parts up in my MPC and layered them over my track, thus ruining Hilary’s song for evermore. I did a sort of 'live take' and that was it.”

Tune in now.

