Gold Panda Returns With 'I've Felt Better (Than I Do Now)'

UK producer Gold Panda has shared new track 'I've Felt Better (Than I Do Now)'.

Out now, it finds Gold Panda continuing in his glitchy, electronic vein, while also adding fresh elements.

Rushing into euphoric, summer-leaning climes, the breakdown indulged Gold Panda's long-standing fascination with Japanese culture.

A warm, uplifting track, it actually deals with parenting and exhaustion, while looking towards something better.

"I made this when my daughter was two years old and I felt knackered and I'd turned 41" he comments. "The samples just came together and sounded like 'I've felt better...' and at the same time I was looking at my anti-depressants feeling tired and just thought 'ha, that's right!’"

"I mess with chopping up samples until I get an interesting loop so I never set out to write a track; I'm led by the samples and then go from there. Funnily enough, My life now is actually way better than it was 10 years ago and I'm a bit healthier and I probably actually do feel better in general (apart from when I had that brain haemorrhage last year)."

