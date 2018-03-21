Gold Celeste Share Honeyed Psych-Pop Wig Out 'The Best Trip'

Norway's Gold Celeste have shared their new psych-pop wig out 'The Best Trip'.

The band's fastidious creativity results in some fantastic music, but it does mean that fans have long since learned the art of patience.

Recently returning with some brand new material, Gold Celeste then played their first live show in just over two years.

Thankfully, it seems as though 2019 will be a year of action for the Norwegian band, with a brand new single now online.

'The Best Trip' is a simply gorgeous piece of honeyed guitar pop, the dappled, aqueous effects wrapping themselves around some superb songwriting.

Reference points could include Tame Impala or Connan Mockasin, but truly Gold Celeste exist in a beautiful realm of their own.

Tune in now.

