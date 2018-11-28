Gold Celeste Return With Divine New Song 'Lost Conversations'

Gold Celeste arrived in our world back in 2015, with their heavenly debut album emerging via Riot Factory.

Matching blissful psych-pop to shoegaze effects, their dreamy songwriting seemed to emerge from the ether, wisps of melody pulled together to craft something personal.

Based in Oslo, the band decided to take their time when formulating their next step, working slowly but patiently on new material.

And now they're ready. Gold Celeste have been in touch with Clash, assuring us that a full studio album is set to land in the next 12 months.

In fact, they're so certain of that timescale that they've handed us something brand new, and rather wonderful.

'Lost Conversation' matches dream pop whimsy to almost Baroque elements, an ornate but beautifully melodic return.

Tune in now.

